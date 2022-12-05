Read full article on original website
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County
POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
Man sentenced for murder
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man charged with murder will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Lackawanna County. Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, was sentenced to third-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale in 2021. Investigators say Koezeno stabbed a mother of...
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Man dies in car crash in Pike County
BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County. State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall. That sent...
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Man charged with drug sale resulting in death
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
Man tried to rob Slate Belt gas station but fled with nothing, cops say
A man who tried to rob a Slate Belt gas station didn’t get money or cigarettes, but he was arrested soon after the attempt, Bangor police said. The robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station at 133 S. First St. in Bangor. The man,...
Man arrested after standoff in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of Route 209 is back open in Polk Township, Monroe County. State police say a standoff led to all the commotion near Gilbert. Calls came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say a man inside a home on Mill Pond Road threatened to...
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences
A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public that the investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found five years ago in Northampton County. The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement...
2 firefighters die after Pa. home burns, 1 body found outside
Two Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters died Wednesday afternoon while battling a house fire in West Penn Township in Schuylkill County while a third body was found outside the home.
Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says
The victim of Tuesday evening’s shooting in a Palmer Township shopping center was likely targeted, suffered a wound to the midsection and has undergone surgery, the Northampton County district attorney reports. The 16-year-old from Phillipsburg was attacked about 5:45 p.m. in the Wawa parking lot by two men wearing...
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
Pa. doctor guilty on dozens of drug charges, including delivery resulting in death: DOJ
A Pike County physician was convicted of 71 counts of drug-related charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, by a federal jury on Dec. 5, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was convicted of distributing several opioids, including Oxycodone, fentanyl and methadone, and diazepam, a sedative,...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
