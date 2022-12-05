Matt Stewart of the Smyrna Fire Department Honored in 2023 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cobbcountycourier.com
Substance Use Recovery Means A New Life For Area Mothers
The following article was submitted by Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. Twenty-one women graduated from Highland Rivers Behavioral Health’s Mothers Making A Change (MMAC) program this November in a graduation ceremony that celebrated substance use recovery. MMAC is a highly structured, gender-specific, trauma responsive program that offers intensive services to women 18 years and older who have substance use disorders. The majority of women in the program are either pregnant and/or have children and have made a commitment to long-term recovery.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County from the report issued December 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state and the counties weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status...
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian killed on Austell Road at Pat Mell Road.
According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road. The accident...
cobbcountycourier.com
Burnette sworn in as council member; Kennesaw staff bonuses approved
Lynette Burnette officially joined the Kennesaw City Council Monday. Chief Municipal Court Judge Luke Mayes IV administered the oath of office to Burnette, who won the seven-way race with 1,755 votes. During council member comments, she said, “I look forward to getting to know each of you more, and I...
cobbcountycourier.com
Smyrna increases cost of Village Green Park by $500,000, approves staff merit increases
Smyrna approved two things of interest at its city council meeting Monday evening. First, city councilors unanimously approved the FY 2023 staff merit increases, cost of living adjustment, an adjustment to the pay bands, and an added supplement for certified public safety positions. This all is effective Jan. 1, 2023.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts a 30 percent chance of rain under cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The expected high is near 71 degrees. The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a 30 percent chance of rain, and an overnight low of around 59 degrees.
cobbcountycourier.com
Dense fog advisory in effect for Cobb and other north Georgia counties until tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Wed. December 7
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday, December 6 (today) that will last until Wednesday December 7 (tomorrow) at 9 a.m. The same alert also warns of the possibility of locally heavy rain. What is in the...
cobbcountycourier.com
“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
cobbcountycourier.com
Dense fog advisory for Cobb County continues until 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, December 7, 2022. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Tuesday December 6: “Localized flooding concerns could arise”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday December 6 due to widespread showers expected through the north and central Georgia regions, which could be heavy in some local areas. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to expected dense fog the morning of Thursday, December 8, and the possibility of heavy rainstorm and a few thunderstorms. The fog is expected to clear by 9 a.m. What is...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Theatre Company is a True Hidden Gem
[Brian does the Courier’s Second Helpings series about food and eating in Cobb County, and also reports on other topics, usually focused on Marietta and Marietta Square]. I’m not particularly eager to use the overused cliche hidden gem, but the Marietta Theatre Company is that in the true sense of the phrase. Tucked away behind the Marietta Wine Market, you amble down a few hallways to enter the small but mighty theatre. There are many smiling folks to greet you in the reception area with a concessions stand selling candy, popcorn, and, luckily for us, beer and wine as well. As you pull back the curtain and walk across the stage area to get to your seat, you get a sense that this is going to be a fully immersive experience. And it is.
cobbcountycourier.com
“Did I hear right? You’re looking for a doggy to take home? Come over here and let’s talk!”: Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
ZIGGY (52) – 052. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I’m a big boy, and quite imperious, which makes me the perfect cat for you to take home!” Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a domestic short-haired male, and hasn’t been named yet. He’s a big boy, at 11 pounds, and will be eligible for adoption on December 13, 2022. The following information on this...
