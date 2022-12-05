Matt Stewart of the Smyrna Fire Department Honored in 2023 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar

[Brian does the Courier’s Second Helpings series about food and eating in Cobb County, and also reports on other topics, usually focused on Marietta and Marietta Square]. I’m not particularly eager to use the overused cliche hidden gem, but the Marietta Theatre Company is that in the true sense of the phrase. Tucked away behind the Marietta Wine Market, you amble down a few hallways to enter the small but mighty theatre. There are many smiling folks to greet you in the reception area with a concessions stand selling candy, popcorn, and, luckily for us, beer and wine as well. As you pull back the curtain and walk across the stage area to get to your seat, you get a sense that this is going to be a fully immersive experience. And it is.

