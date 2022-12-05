Gerald “Jerry” Klettke, of Waupaca, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born in Bath, New York on September 18, 1959 to Ervin and Janet Klettke. Jerry was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, restoring old cars, model airplanes, ping pong and trips to the casino. Jerry was sarcastic and fun loving, he enjoyed life and was fun to be around.

