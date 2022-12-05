Read full article on original website
Wrestling teams compete at scramble
Three area wrestlers had top-three finishes Dec. 3 at the John Roberts Scramble in Antigo. Manawa’s Cash Botting placed second at 126 pounds and Waupaca’s Jayl Azuara and Owen Hansen placed third at 113 and 170, respectively. Manawa, Clintonville and Waupaca placed 12th, 13th and 14th at the...
Skidmore, Michael
Michael D. Skidmore, age 69 of Big Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Big Falls, WI.
Klettke, Jerry
Gerald “Jerry” Klettke, of Waupaca, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born in Bath, New York on September 18, 1959 to Ervin and Janet Klettke. Jerry was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, restoring old cars, model airplanes, ping pong and trips to the casino. Jerry was sarcastic and fun loving, he enjoyed life and was fun to be around.
County funds to help veterans
Program encourages entrepreneurs, provides training. Jesse Cuff, director of the Waupaca County Veterans Service Office, said his office is currently recruiting veterans for $5,000 business grants. Cuff spoke at the Nov. 29 meeting of New London’s Economic Development Committee. He said the Waupaca county Board designated $150,000 of the...
Thunderbirds lose first two games
Scoring points has been a problem so far this season for the Iola-Scandinavia boys’ basketball team. The Thunderbirds dropped their first two games of the season to Almond-Bancroft and Pittsville. Almond-Bancroft handed the T-Birds a 52-36 loss Dec. 1 and Pittsville returned home Nov. 29 with a 30-16 win.
