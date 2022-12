HAMLET — Mary Morrison, 81, of Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.