MEMPHIS 82, NO. 11 AUBURN 73
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 1-1, Flanigan 1-3, Jasper 1-3, Johnson 1-7, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-3, Green 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 15 (Green 4, Johnson 3, Westry 3, Broome 2, Cardwell, Flanigan, J.Williams). Steals:...
MICHIGAN STATE 68, BROWN 50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Anya 1-1, Erold 1-2, Lilly 1-4, Wojcik 1-6, Cooley 0-1, Cowan 0-1, Kloman 0-1, Friday 0-2, Ndur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 7 (Cooley, Cowan, Friday, Lilly, Ndur, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik). Steals: 4...
SEATTLE 80, NORTH DAKOTA 78, OT
Percentages: FG .400, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Tyson 4-14, Williamson 2-3, Dawson 1-4, Chatfield 0-1, Rajkovic 0-1, Schumacher 0-2, Grigsby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Williamson 4, Chatfield 2). Turnovers: 7 (Dawson 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic, Reiley, Tyson, Udenyi). Steals: 8 (Udenyi 3, Dawson...
Crawford knocks out Avanesyan in 6th round, keeps WBO title
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round Saturday night to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford, fighting for the first time in more than a year, had the sixth-ranked challenger wobbling with a flurry of blows before landing a right cross to the chin that put Avanesyan to the canvas 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the round.
Princeton Punter Will Powers Announces Commitment to UCLA Football
The All-Ivy League specialist will join the Bruins for the 2023 season, giving them another addition via the transfer portal.
San Antonio 115, Miami 111
Percentages: FG .538, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McDermott 3-5, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-2, Vassell 1-4, Richardson 1-5, Branham 0-1, Jones 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bassey, Collins, Jones, Langford). Turnovers: 18 (K.Johnson 5, Collins 4, Langford 2, Richardson 2, Bassey, Jones,...
Pacific 76, Fresno St. 72
FRESNO ST. (3-6) Moore 5-7 4-6 15, Baker 4-11 0-0 11, Campbell 7-11 1-2 15, Hill 3-6 0-1 8, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Colimerio 4-4 4-5 12, Yap 1-4 1-2 3, Brinson 0-3 0-0 0, Andre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 10-16 72. PACIFIC (4-7) Freeman 2-3 2-2 6, Avdalovic...
UNC WILMINGTON 81, JACKSONVILLE 53
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cook 3-7, Powell 2-2, O'Hearn 1-1, Nolan 1-7, Osifo 0-1, Davis 0-2, Koureissi 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Nolan 3, O'Hearn 3, Marsh 2, Osifo 2, Powell 2, Nesmith). Steals: 6 (Nolan 3, Davis,...
NO. 15 DUKE 82, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 55
Percentages: FG .393, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 2-4, Phillip 2-4, Fofana 1-1, Nugent 1-2, Styles 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Pollard 0-1, Voyles 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Fofana 3, Styles 3, Davis 2, Nugent 2, Pollard 2,...
FURMAN 82, WINTHROP 67
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Hightower 2-6, Claxton 1-2, Lane 1-4, McMahon 1-7, Harrison 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 2, Lane). Turnovers: 14 (McMahon 5, Hightower 3, Harrison 2, Claxton, Lane, McKelvy, Talford). Steals: 3 (Claxton 2, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60
WRIGHT ST. (5-5) Noel 2-4 2-2 7, Braun 6-8 1-2 13, Davis 5-15 0-0 11, Finke 2-8 0-0 4, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Calvin 10-21 0-0 20, Huibregtse 1-4 0-0 3, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Welage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 3-4 60. W. KENTUCKY (8-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 5,...
Clemson 81, W. Carolina 42
CLEMSON (8-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bradford 4-7, Perpignan 2-6, Robinson 1-3, Ott 1-5, Hank 0-2, Gaines 0-1, Hipp 0-2, Elmore 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hank 4, Elmore 1) Turnovers: 8 (Bradford 2, Whitehorn 2, Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
L.A. Clippers 114, Washington 107
L.A. CLIPPERS (114) George 13-27 5-5 36, Morris Sr. 5-10 4-4 19, Zubac 2-5 0-0 4, Leonard 5-13 2-2 13, Wall 5-13 3-4 13, Batum 4-12 0-0 12, Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Boston Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Kennard 3-7 1-1 10. Totals 40-94 15-16 114. WASHINGTON...
BELLARMINE 69, MURRAY STATE 58
Percentages: FG .375, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Perry 3-8, Anderson 1-3, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-1, White 0-1, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Wood 4, Perry 3, White 3, Smith 2, Burns, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Anderson 2, White, Wood). Technical Fouls: None.
JAMES MADISON 106, GALLAUDET 43
Percentages: FG .255, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Viena 2-4, Lewis 2-5, Brewer 0-1, Chung 0-1, Sawan 0-1, C.Smith 0-2, Davis 0-2, Florio 0-2, Schwall 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chung). Turnovers: 24 (C.Smith 7, Lewis 4, Brewer 3, Chung 3, Otto 2, Davis,...
DePaul 81, Northwestern 63
DEPAUL (7-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.3, FT .630. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Rogers 3-8, Holmes 2-7, Morrow 1-6, Rimmer 0-1, Wardell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Morrow 1) Turnovers: 9 (Morrow 6, Peoples 1, Rogers 1, Hurston 1) Steals: 10 (Morrow 5, Allen 2, Holmes 1, Rogers 1, Rimmer 1)
PRINCETON 91, MONMOUTH 54
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (J.Collins 1-3, Holmstrom 1-5, Allen 0-1, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Foster 3, J.Collins 3, Ruth 2, Ball, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 7 (Holmstrom 2, Vuga 2,...
WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70
Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
TROY 87, TENNESSEE TECH 64
Percentages: FG .444, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Perry 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Sebree 1-3, Causwell 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Oliver 0-2, Strong 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beya, Oliver, Sebree). Turnovers: 19 (Harvey 5, Thompson 4, Wood 3, Beya 2, Strong 2, Oliver, Peggs, Sebree).
MONTANA STATE 82, OMAHA 54
Percentages: FG .420, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Jungers 1-1, F.Fidler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Sutton 0-1, White 0-1, Osburn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brougham). Turnovers: 17 (Osburn 3, Sutton 3, White 3, Brougham 2, Jungers 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Glover, Marshall). Steals: 4 (Brougham...
