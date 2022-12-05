Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow likely Saturday, heavier snow possible next week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will remain mostly sunny. However, tonight there will be some increasing clouds to become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens with light east winds. FRIDAY: Friday morning we will start out mostly cloudy, but see decreasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Highs will be...
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
northernnewsnow.com
One wave of snow today, second tomorrow & both feature cold
Today: Through the day today we’ll see a shortwave trough move through the region. With this we can expect showers move into North Central Minnesota after 7 AM this morning. The snow will continue to move west to east across Northern Minnesota. It looks like Duluth will see a little snow, but folks to the south of the Twin Ports should remain dry. Accumulations will be between 1-3″ from the Twin Ports North. Temperatures today are cold only climbing into the teens above zero. Winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH means windchills around zero for much of the day.
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Shifting storm tracks: Friday and Tuesday significant storms?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big temperature contrasts between Northern and Southern MN today. Also, a look ahead at a big storm later this week that looks to be shifting northward toward Minnesota.
There’s a possibility of winter weather action late this week, with snow
Most of this week looks fairly quiet on Michigan’s weather front. As we get toward the end of the work week we could have an accumulating snow. While it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm, most modeling is showing a weather system here Friday into early Saturday. The most accurate model puts about the southern half of Lower Michigan in the accumulating snow area.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward
Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
northernnewsnow.com
Thursday Night Face Off: Week 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in the Northland, Thursday Night Face Off kicked off with a slate of several high school hockey games on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the puck. High School Boy’s Hockey:. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6 Duluth Denfeld 1. Hibbing/Chisholm...
Comments / 0