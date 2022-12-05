ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

The Heritage Escrow Company hosts toy drive benefiting Toys for Joy

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDiXx_0jYD3hr000

The Heritage Escrow Company hosted a toy drive Dec. 1 in support of the local Toys for Joy event, with a social gathering at the Union Kitchen and Tap in Encinitas.

Local community members and real estate professionals were invited to bring unwrapped toys to the event. The toys collected will be distributed to San Diego children in need on Saturday, Dec. 10. at Toys for Joy’s 26th annual event.

For more information, visit www.theheritageescrow.com .

"Rock Church, together with schools, businesses, local churches, and community organizations partner to host the event each year," according to the Toys for Joy website. Visit www.toys-for-joy.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday

Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

New affordable homes in Escondido

Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Stater Brothers store to close

Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
447
Followers
783
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy