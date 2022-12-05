Cheers, Toy Story star coming to CT as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Sacred Heart University

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Christmas in CT in the late 1950s
We moved from Waterbury to Cheshire in 1948. My father passed away in 1957. My mother was single parent with four children ranging in age from 6 to 13. We lived on the corner of West Main and Grove streets. Diagonally across West Main Street was a building that housed the West Cheshire Post Office on the left and Cruess’s Grocery Store on the right. We bought all of our groceries at this market.
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull teacher remembered for sense of humor, 'friendly personality'
TRUMBULL — Michael Curry wasn't afraid to look a little silly if it made people smile. The former Trumbull High School and Madison Middle School science teacher died Sunday, Dec. 4 at his home in Trumbull at age 44. Though few details were released about his death, all who knew him said he was a wonderful teacher and a joy to be around.
News 12
Play some reindeer games for a good cause in Bridgeport
The Connecticut Wolves Lacrosse are holding the 2022 Reindeer Games to help support local organizations!. The Reindeer Games will help support Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse & Bridgeport Rescue Mission. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Puglio Park Turf Fields. Organizers say it is a fun, festive event...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Sleighed It Award Winner Named in Bridgeport's Light Up Our City Contest
The first "Sleighed It" award in the 2022 Light Up Our City contest is the Linch family of Worthington Drive. Accompanying the family's holiday lights are an array of giant whimsical inflatables. "We really enjoy decorating our house for the kids. (Our 5-year-old daughter) Reagan loves Christmas so much and...
newhavenarts.org
Freddy Fixer Builds Back, Tiptoes Towards TikTok
Diamond Tree: "It’s part of our essence. It’s a part of our soul." Lucy Gellman Photos. For a moment, it looked as though Diamond Tree was voguing. Her hands, wrapped in soft black gloves, wove past each other and toward the high ceiling. She stepped back, and reached for a shiny black hoop leaning against the wall. To the sound of rain on the roof, she was all movement. By the end of 10 seconds, it was hard not to dance along.
wiltonbulletin.com
IKEA, Yale Whiffenpoofs team for Christmas concert, buffet in New Haven Friday
The end of 2022 into 2023 will have the Whiffenpoofs, Yale University’s hundred-year-old acapella group, jet setting to performances across the country. But first, the group — which boasts alumni members from Cole Porter to George H.W. Bush’s father, Prescott Bush — will head just a mile or two across town to Long Wharf, where they’ll perform as part of IKEA’s Julbord feast Friday.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
trumbulltimes.com
Guilford’s Blazing Doughnuts is the passion project of a former Wall Street trader
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jodi Burns is building a doughnut empire, one doughy treat at a time. And at her brainchild, Guilford's Blazing Fresh Donuts, no variation is off the table. Toppings run the gamut from Fruity Pebbles cereal to chopped bacon. From trail mix to crushed pretzels. She’s even having fun with the names and designs, from the Homer Simpson to the Cookie Monster to the Elvis (peanut butter and banana).
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
'Does it save you a plane ticket?' | La Borichina brings Latin Asian fusion food to Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — It’s been three months since La Borichina opened its doors and has since gained popularity throughout the Latino community, not just in Connecticut, but in other states too. The popular Waterbury eatery on the corner of 718 West Main Street has gained a following of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Bridgeport Lions Club Pancake Feed Returns after Multi-Year Hiatus and Area Residents Eat it Up
For the first time since 2019, the Bridgeport Lions Club held its all-you-can-eat pancake feed inside the warm - and dry- confines of the Benedum Civic Center. Once again, the event proved to be a hit with the local community, many of them who were in the downtown area for the annual City of Bridgeport Christmas Parade.
The Jewish Press
Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays
The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Eyewitness News
‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Neighbors Helping Neighbors – St. Vincent’s 8th Medical Mission at Home
St. Vincent’s Medical Center held its 8th Medical Mission at Home. More than 300 people cared for by 230 volunteers in Bridgeport.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Haven, CT
North Haven is a beautiful town in New Haven County, Connecticut, with a rich history and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Located on the Connecticut River, North Haven has several parks and recreation areas perfect for spending time outdoors. The town is also home to several museums, including...
