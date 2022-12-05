A second Republican representing Indiana in the U.S. House is confirming her interest in a possible run for U.S. Senate. U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, expects to decide early next year whether she'll compete in the May 7, 2024, Republican primary for the Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind, who is planning to run for governor.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO