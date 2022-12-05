MU students brought food, bean bags and sleeping bags to a campout outside Mizzou Arena on Friday before Missouri men's basketball plays Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Some students arrived at 6 a.m. with sleeping bags and air mattresses prepared to brave the cold to be first in the arena. Sophomore Carter Kleekamp, a member of The Antlers, arrived at 6 a.m. and plans to sleep outside Mizzou Arena. “I've got my sleeping bag, and I've got a chair and a couple blankets. I don’t know how much sleep I’ll be getting, but hopefully a little bit,” Kleekamp said. MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois came out to support the students, providing them with doughnuts and fried chicken.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO