ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Diablo 4 Finally Gets A Release Date, Preorders Arrive With Beta Perk

"Diablo" fans received some key details about the upcoming "Diablo 4" installment, including its open beta early access and the release date that'll follow it. The title was announced way back during BlizzCon 2019, and Blizzard has teased fans with various snippets and details over the years since, including the presence of the daughter of Mephisto, Lilith. A few lucky people have even had the opportunity to experience the upcoming title as part of its closed beta — and, as you'd expect, there have been some leaks amid all of this.
SlashGear

Death Stranding 2 Made Official With Secret-Filled Trailer

Hideo Kojima made an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, and as many had suspected, he announced the sequel to his acclaimed game "Death Stranding." Currently in development under the working title of "Death Stranding 2" and referred to as "DS2," we also got our first glimpse at the game that is developed using the Decima Engine.
The Guardian

‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 2’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining

‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
INDIANA STATE
SlashGear

Elden Ring's Colosseum Update Teases New Multiplayer Gameplay, And It's Out Tomorrow

If it's been a while since you last played "Elden Ring," it's time to pick up your weapon and get back in the battle, because an update is on the horizon — and it's out tomorrow. Starting December 7, 2022, players will be able to download a new patch, and this time around, it's not just bug fixes. We're getting new content unlike anything that has been in the game before, with a brand new challenge awaiting those who want to test their "Elden Ring" skills.
SlashGear

Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
SlashGear

Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you've adopted the behemoth Xbox Series X or the slim and compact Xbox Series S, there are a few key accessories that you'll want to buy to ensure that you get the most out of your new gaming console. These include a new controller, additional storage for your game data, a comfortable headset, and perhaps a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.
SlashGear

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
SlashGear

Disney+ Basic Ad-Supported Tier Arrives At A Familiar Price Point

Until recently, ads in paid streaming services were practically unheard of. Last month, Netflix went live with its more basic, add supported tier. At $6.99, it supports 720p and a slightly more limited library. Competing streaming service Peacock also has an ad-laden tier at $4.99 per month. Ads in streaming services are a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows for less expensive streaming (especially helpful given the fact there are already dozens of streaming services). On the other hand, users are now subjected to ads in places where advertisements didn't previously exist.
SlashGear

SlashGear

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy