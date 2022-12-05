Read full article on original website
Diablo 4 Finally Gets A Release Date, Preorders Arrive With Beta Perk
"Diablo" fans received some key details about the upcoming "Diablo 4" installment, including its open beta early access and the release date that'll follow it. The title was announced way back during BlizzCon 2019, and Blizzard has teased fans with various snippets and details over the years since, including the presence of the daughter of Mephisto, Lilith. A few lucky people have even had the opportunity to experience the upcoming title as part of its closed beta — and, as you'd expect, there have been some leaks amid all of this.
Microsoft Makes Nintendo Call Of Duty Promise If Activision Deal Approved
Microsoft's attempts to win over Sony - and gamers - continues, with the Xbox-maker promising to bring "Call of Duty" to Nintendo after the Activision merger.
Death Stranding 2 Made Official With Secret-Filled Trailer
Hideo Kojima made an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, and as many had suspected, he announced the sequel to his acclaimed game "Death Stranding." Currently in development under the working title of "Death Stranding 2" and referred to as "DS2," we also got our first glimpse at the game that is developed using the Decima Engine.
‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 2’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining
‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
Elden Ring's Colosseum Update Teases New Multiplayer Gameplay, And It's Out Tomorrow
If it's been a while since you last played "Elden Ring," it's time to pick up your weapon and get back in the battle, because an update is on the horizon — and it's out tomorrow. Starting December 7, 2022, players will be able to download a new patch, and this time around, it's not just bug fixes. We're getting new content unlike anything that has been in the game before, with a brand new challenge awaiting those who want to test their "Elden Ring" skills.
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
Need For Speed Unbound Review: A Beautiful But Shallow Next-Gen Racer
Need for Speed Unbound takes the series out a whole new door with new visual flavor and top-tier performance -- but are looks enough to forget the rest?
Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you've adopted the behemoth Xbox Series X or the slim and compact Xbox Series S, there are a few key accessories that you'll want to buy to ensure that you get the most out of your new gaming console. These include a new controller, additional storage for your game data, a comfortable headset, and perhaps a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.
Facebook Dating Will Scan Your Face Using AI To Confirm Your Age
Following a similar test on Instagram, Meta has announced that it'll use third-party AI technology to verify someone is old enough to use Facebook Dating.
Today's Wordle Answer #538 – December 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you're having trouble tying up today's Wordle answer, we have a couple of hints you can unravel, and the solution if you don't mind the spoiler.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Disney+ Basic Ad-Supported Tier Arrives At A Familiar Price Point
Until recently, ads in paid streaming services were practically unheard of. Last month, Netflix went live with its more basic, add supported tier. At $6.99, it supports 720p and a slightly more limited library. Competing streaming service Peacock also has an ad-laden tier at $4.99 per month. Ads in streaming services are a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows for less expensive streaming (especially helpful given the fact there are already dozens of streaming services). On the other hand, users are now subjected to ads in places where advertisements didn't previously exist.
