Headed into Sunday's daunting matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, the Houston Texans are facing some eerie similarities from last season. Quarterback Davis Mills is set to reclaim the starting role from Kyle Allen after a two-game benching. He was benched in the middle of the season last year in favor of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor but reclaimed the starting role after Houston was embarrassed in a 31-0 shutout at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO