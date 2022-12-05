ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson asks $1.3M for Staten Island condo after Brooklyn move

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 3 days ago

Looks the “King of Staten Island” is no more.

Pete Davidson is planning to list his Staten Island high-rise unit for $1.3 million – only $100,000 more than what he paid for it two years ago.

The Staten Island Advance was the first to report news of the listing.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum purchased the two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo for $1.2 million in December 2020, The Post exclusively reported at the time.

Before that, he had been open about living in his mother’s basement in Staten Island — the home he helped her buy back in 2016.

As for his condo, it looks like Davidson, 28, made some updates since moving in.

The walls, which were once painted purple, have a neutral coat of white. Both bedrooms have been remodeled. And the bathroom has been completely renovated to include a rain shower and a bidet.

The before and after transformations of the main living area. Davidson extended the kitchen.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The living room.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The kitchen.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The before and after views of the main bedroom.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The primary bedroom.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate

Made up of two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the waterfront unit is expected to hit the market on Dec. 10.

Spanning 1,592 square feet, the residence boasts panoramic New York City views with an open-concept layout.

Features include large windows for optimal sunlight, a custom kitchen and glass doors that lead to a terrace, the listing notes.

Davidson, who’s recently been seen out and about with model Emily Ratajkowski, has opted to live in Brooklyn instead, previously noting a shorter commute into Manhattan was his decision to do so.

A second bedroom.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The before and after primary bathroom.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
The updated bathroom.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate
Pete Davidson kept the original table and lights on the balcony, but changed the couch cushions.
Jason Mitchell Real Estate

A source previously told The Post that before Davidson landed in Brooklyn, he considered the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan as well, taking into account security measures.

Recent photos show the comedian and Ratajkowski heading into his new Brooklyn pad .

Jason Mitchell and Amy Arrone with Jason Mitchell Real Estate hold the listing.

