The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO