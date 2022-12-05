ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA


New Wildfire Cameras Detect Fires on Santa Barbara Front Country

A wildfire detection camera is now installed on Santa Barbara’s TV Hill, providing coverage of the Santa Barbara front country. The ALERT Wildfire camera is part of a growing network for cameras across the western United States that help local, state and federal agencies watch for wildfires. Technicians with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA


Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project

The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
GOLETA, CA


Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach

Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA


Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA


Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department

The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
SANTA BARBARA, CA


Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA


Eastside Community Paseos Construction Update

Construction of a bike-friendly route along Alisos Street (between De La Guerra and Cacique Streets) and on Cota Street (between Milpas and Alisos Streets) has been delayed. The water main along Alisos Street must be replaced prior to construction, but due to material shortages, the water main replacement has been deferred. The City anticipates construction of the bike-friendly route to resume in early fall of 2023. The bike- friendly route will include landscaped peninsulas and traffic diverters on Alisos Street and a new bike lane and parking pockets on Cota Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA


Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver

The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA


County Collecting Toys for Tots

The County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots. Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, Santa Babrara. All toys collected through the Toys for Tots campaign will stay in our community and will be distributed to low-income needy children through the Unity Shoppe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA


UPCOMING VIRTUAL PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON COUNTY PARKS, RECREATION, AND TRAILS PLANNING

The County of Santa Barbara will host a virtual public workshop on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. to provide information and receive input on developing potential amendments to the County’s Comprehensive Plan (i.e., General Plan) and Zoning Ordinance [i.e., Land Use Development Code (LUDC)]. The goal is to address the lack of adequate access to parks and recreation opportunities in our county. This workshop will provide a venue for broad-based public input to help shape the future of recreation in the County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA


Construction on New Outdoor Classroom at Harding University Partnership School Approved

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new outdoor classroom at Harding University Partnership School. The project transforms a play space into an outdoor classroom space. The project's architect included a Dimensions Educational Research Foundation team that helped create a “Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom Conceptual Plan.” This project is a proof of concept and an initial phase of the Early Learning Plan "Project H.O.P.E+S” — funded through a grant awarded to SBUSD from First 5 of Santa Barbara. This long-term grant ultimately aims to provide 21st-century learning environments at all elementary schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

