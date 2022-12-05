Brian Cashman signs four-year deal to remain Yankees GM

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first signing of the Winter Meetings on Monday, with general manager Brian Cashman agreeing to a new four-year contract to remain with the organization he’s run for over two decades.

The move had been expected since the end of the season, but Cashman had been working in an “at will” capacity since his previous five-year deal expired at the end of October.

He’ll continue in his role as senior vice president and GM and is tasked with building a roster that can get by the Astros in the playoffs — a task that likely got easier on Monday, when Houston lost Justin Verlander to the Mets .

Brian Cashman has a new four-year deal with the New York Yankees. Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cashman, 55, has served as the Yankee GM since 1998.

Asked about his contract status in a press conference following the end of the season, Cashman said, “Of course, I’d like to stay… We’ll see how it plays out.”

Cashman added he didn’t speak with any other organizations and despite the belief he and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner would work out a new deal, the GM said, “I don’t take anything for granted. I’m not here to assume anything.”