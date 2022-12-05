ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man survives impalement through neck with 1.5-foot ancient trident

By Isabel Keane
 3 days ago

A man in India was stabbed in the neck with a 150-year-old trident — yet apparently felt no pain.

Bhaskar Ram, 33, was impaled by the ancient 1½-foot weapon during a fight with two men at his workplace in Kalyani on Nov. 28.

After being rushed to the hospital, Ram told the doctors he felt no pain. Pictures and video show an oddly calm Ram with the trident sticking out of his neck.

Ram was transferred to a hospital in West Bengal in order to receive specialized treatment for his injury, according to SWNS.

Graphic photo and video shows the weapon had entered the right side of his neck and went all the way through to the left.

The medical staff at Kolkata NRS Medical College in West Bengal allegedly had to wake up Dr. Pranabashish Banerjee at 3 a.m. so he could preform emergency surgery to remove the trident from Ram’s neck.

While the trident went straight through Ram’s neck, it somehow did not sever any veins or arteries. According to the doctor, only traces of blood were found outside Ram’s mouth.

Bhaskar Ram was impaled by the ancient 1-1/2 foot weapon during a fight with two men at his workplace.
Newslions Media/SWNS
The trident somehow did not sever any veins or arteries.
Newslions Media / SWNS

“None of the vital structures were injured as the rod had miraculously missed the vital organs that included the carotid, internal jugular vein, trachea, esophagus, larynx, vertebra and the spinal cord,” Banerjee said.

Ram has recovered from the bizarre attack extremely well, according to the doctor.

“The patient has recovered well and we are gradually removing the supporting tubes,” he said. “The tracheostomy tube was removed and the nasogastric tube will be removed once the MRI report arrives.”

It’s unclear how the argument began or who was responsible for the attack.

Comments / 51

Janet Gonzalez
2d ago

Whoa ! That’s a miracle some people die from simple falls this guy gets impaled with a trident through his neck and survived ! God is amazing

Reply(5)
5
