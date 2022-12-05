Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO