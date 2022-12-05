ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Cassadee Pope Says She’s Moving Away From the Country Music Space

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

Cassadee Pope’s newest collaboration with Levi Hummon gave her the opportunity to branch away from the country music genre and get back to her roots.

The singer, who originally broke into the scene with the band Hey Monday, has been exploring the industry for some time. This year, she formed a partnership with Hummon—who is also a country singer. And in October, the duo will release a single titled RSVP . The project brought Pope a step closer to her true musical passions. And it gave Hummon a chance to try something completely new.

“I’m moving away from the country space and going more into pop rock where I came from initially,” she shared with PEOPLE . “I’m glad that [ RSVP ] kind of straddles those lines. It’s a great kind of bridge for me between what I did before and where I’m headed with my next solo project.”

Hummon penned the single’s first draft, and he had been sitting on it for some time. He explained that it didn’t fit into any particular genre mold before Pope added her touches.

“It wasn’t really a country song, it wasn’t really a pop song. It wasn’t really anything but just kind of a story of being alone after the party and wishing that the one person you wanted there was there,” he shared.

The Guts and Glory singer explained that the song gives Pope the “Ross and Rachel” from Friends vibe. So she brought that chemistry into the tune.

“…where they both want to see each other, but it never comes into fruition,” he continued. “That’s what Cassadee really contributed to the song. I mean, she elevated the song to a whole other level.”

Levi Hummon Has Spent Years Dreaming of a Cassadee Pope Duet

For Hummon, the duet was a long-awaited dream come true. Though Cassadee Pope didn’t know, she gave him his first opportunity to perform outside of Nashville when he opened for her at a bar called Bogart’s in Cincinnati.

Because of that experience and his immense respect for her, he has been hoping for years to work with Pope. And even when she agreed to the collaboration, it wasn’t easy to make it happen.

“Even this [writing session] got moved three or four times,” Hummon laughed. “But this time, I was determined to make it work.”

The project proved to be a dream for Pope, as well. While she’s no stranger to collaborations, Hummon gave her more room than ever to leave mark on the single. So, she feels particularly proud of RSVP .

“I love everything I’ve collaborated on with anybody else before,” she noted. “Often, I come in after the song’s been written. And I try and add my spin to it. But this is really the first collaboration that I got to really creatively contribute to and be another writer in the room for.”

The post Cassadee Pope Says She’s Moving Away From the Country Music Space appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Vanna White Admits She Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits

It’s hard to believe that Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has worn so many different outfits over the years on the game show. But the show, which she co-hosts along with Pat Sajak, continues to roll along these days. In a recent interview, White said that she does not really “love” all of the outfits that she’s put on for the show. Would you believe that she’s had on 7,800 outfits in 40 years of work on there?
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Chopped Off Her Hair After It Froze in Russian Prison, New Pics Show

Details of WNBA star Brittney Griner‘s 10-month detainment in Russia were released Thursday — the same day in which she returned home. Griner, who spent time in the IK-2 prison after being sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges, was photographed Thursday with her signature hair missing. Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner’s two Russian lawyers, told ESPN that she cut her hair two Sundays ago. Griner told her attorneys she planned to do it in order to make her life in Russia a little bit easier during the harsh winter.
Outsider.com

82-Year-Old Man Slammed Into Wall by Enormous Bull in Horrifying Video

Popular across Spain, Portugal, and some regions of Mexico and France, the Spanish tradition of bull-running dates back to the early 14th century. Now, we’ve come a long way from the 1300s. Bathing, for example, is now the in thing to do. But through all the changes the world has seen over the last 700-some-odd years, the antiquated and dangerous practice of bull-running has remained constant.
Outsider.com

Leah Remini Speaks Out After Kirstie Alley’s Death

Leah Remini, an outspoken voice against the Church of Scientology, is speaking out after the death of Kirstie Alley. In a statement that Remini shared with Rolling Stone, she said, “The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad.” Remini and Alley had a public war of words after Remini broke with Scientology in 2013. Alley was very critical of the King of Queens star’s claims about the Church. Alley even called Remini, a former friend, a “bigot” in a 2013 Howard Stern interview.
Outsider.com

LeBron James Speaks Out About Brittney Griner’s Return After Russian Imprisonment

WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. Friday after a prisoner swap was finalized with Russia Thursday morning. Russia had Griner in detainment for 10 months after arresting her in February. Russia sentenced her to nine years in prison on drug charges. She is back home after 294 days in detainment — welcome news to many including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Outsider.com

Hunter in National Forest Comes Across Remains of Man Missing Since 2018

While on a trek in the Nantahala National Forest, a hunter discovered another’s human remains that had gone undiscovered for years. According to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, after the hunter reported his discovery to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, they reached out to share the news. The Winston-Salem police helped to identify the remains as those of 48-year-old Christopher Sexton, who had been missing since 2018, The State reports.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Hilarious Secret About Her Wigs

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton is a fashion icon among a long list of other things. Her outfits have been iconic since the early days of her career. However, one of her most talked-about attributes is her constantly perfectly-styled hair. She’s not shy about the fact that she wears wigs and almost no one sees her real hair. However, Dolly’s wigs don’t just look great. They also serve a purpose.
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos

Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy