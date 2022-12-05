ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Mythmaker Irelia Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
Fortnite The Hulk Skin Release Date, Price, Bundle

Fortnite's latest Marvel crossover has arrived — The Hulk. Here's what you need to know. On a long enough timeline, every IP would get its own Fortnite crossover. We've already seen some unexpected properties become some of Fortnite's biggest successes, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. But some characters have become part of Fortnite's fabric, namely Marvel heroes.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature

Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
Santa Snoop Call of Duty: Mobile: Price, Contents, How to Get

With the launch of Season 11: Ultimate Frontier right around the corner, Activision has revealed that a new holiday-themed Santa Snoop skin will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. For those looking to keep their Call of Duty: inventories fresh with the latest drip, here's a breakdown of everything...
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

