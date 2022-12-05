Read full article on original website
Related
Mythmaker Irelia Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
Fortnite The Hulk Skin Release Date, Price, Bundle
Fortnite's latest Marvel crossover has arrived — The Hulk. Here's what you need to know. On a long enough timeline, every IP would get its own Fortnite crossover. We've already seen some unexpected properties become some of Fortnite's biggest successes, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. But some characters have become part of Fortnite's fabric, namely Marvel heroes.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Valorant Swiftplay Beta Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Swiftplay Beta in Valorant.
How to Get Red Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Highland Drake: Red Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Announced
Poncle's roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors is getting some new DLC — Legacy of Moonspell. Here's everything you need to know.
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: Start Time, Official Streams
Want to tune into The Game Awards 2022 and see the action as it happens? Here's what you need to know.
Project L Core Gameplay In-Depth Look Revealed
Riot Games released its second developer update on Project L for 2022.
When Does Mythic Plus Start in Dragonflight?
Details on when the upcoming Mythic Plus Dungeons become available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Santa Snoop Call of Duty: Mobile: Price, Contents, How to Get
With the launch of Season 11: Ultimate Frontier right around the corner, Activision has revealed that a new holiday-themed Santa Snoop skin will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. For those looking to keep their Call of Duty: inventories fresh with the latest drip, here's a breakdown of everything...
Dragonflight Super Rares Listed: What We Know So Far
All the known Super Rares in the Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft
Can Wooper be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
The question of if the Pokémon Wooper can be shiny in the mobile game Pokémon GO is answered.
How to Get Spark of Ingenuity in Dragonflight
Where and how to get the Spark of Ingenuity for crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Death Stranding 2 Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Hideo Kojima revealed a trailer for the upcoming sequel to Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2022.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0