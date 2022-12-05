ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Glynn County Police investigating shooting on Saxton St.

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saxton Street on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Glynn County where one person was injured by gunfire.

Glynn County Police say that they have arrested Gary Beasley for Aggravated Assault,

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Police have not yet said what condition the victim is currently in.

This is a developing story.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

