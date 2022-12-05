Read full article on original website
Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
Oregon hospitals surpass capacity issues seen during COVID-19 pandemic surges
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon’s hospitals have reached capacity levels that were not seen even during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers handle a surge in patients with RSV, flu and coronavirus, state health officials said. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a State of Emergency over the...
ISP investigating I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police District 9 is investigating a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. ISP says the crash took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at this location and IL 29 northbound exit to get onto Interstate...
Massachusetts library nixes Christmas tree because it made some people 'uncomfortable,' reports say
DEDHAM, Mass. (TND) — Residents of a Massachusetts community are reportedly upset their local library won't put up a Christmas tree this year because "some people were offended" by the installation. Some people were "uncomfortable" the library had installed a Christmas tree in previous years, so this year, the...
