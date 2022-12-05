ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity

CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
ISP investigating I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police District 9 is investigating a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. ISP says the crash took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at this location and IL 29 northbound exit to get onto Interstate...
