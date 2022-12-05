Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police personnel numbers changing as investigation surpasses 3 weeks
MOSCOW, Idaho - The number of law enforcement personnel working the ongoing Moscow, Idaho homicide investigation has begun to change and, in some cases, dwindle as more time passes without any publicly known suspects, records show. FOX News reports for weeks, city officials have been documenting in press releases the...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
University of Idaho murder case still under investigation
Retired NYPD inspector, Founder of OpsDesk.org, and FOX News Contributor Paul Mauro joins Mark Reardon to discuss his trip to Idaho and the latest updates on the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students.
KLEWTV
Questions we want answered, and insight from MPD's Chief and PIO
It has been 24 days since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home at 1122 King Road. As the investigation continues, the community is left with more questions than answers. The Moscow Police Department didn't have time to meet with us today, but we are going to...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Idaho authorities outline stalker incident involving slain university student
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department released a statement on Monday discussing the potential stalking and killing incident that occurred last month in the city when four students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house on Nov. 13 after returning from different locations that day. Police on Monday specifically addressed claims made…
Three weeks after students murdered, Moscow Police not confirming details about injuries
MOSCOW, Idaho - Three weeks and one day after the murder of four University of Idaho students, investigators have released very little new details about what happened and if they're any closer to catching a killer.
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
KHQ Right Now
Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing
A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
KLEWTV
Early morning fire may have started as 'warming' fire by homeless, police say
Lewiston Fire Crews responded to the report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North around 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found a semi trailer with the roof area on fire, officials said in a press release. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
