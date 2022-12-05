ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
MOSCOW, ID
KIVI-TV

Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Questions we want answered, and insight from MPD's Chief and PIO

It has been 24 days since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home at 1122 King Road. As the investigation continues, the community is left with more questions than answers. The Moscow Police Department didn't have time to meet with us today, but we are going to...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing

A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
KAMIAH, ID

