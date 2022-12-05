ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
fox47.com

Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
fox47.com

Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
fox47.com

Local For You - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

Ring in 2023 at one of the largest parties in Wisconsin Dells! Celebrate with a NYE balloon drop and FREE entertainment from Cherry Pie and Madison County. Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is also offering a great NYE hotel package!. Stay 2 Night Minimum - Saturday, December 31st with Friday, December...
fox47.com

Madison streets division preparing for accumulating snow

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division is preparing for likely winter weather impacts on roads across the city. Once the snow starts sticking to the roads, 32 plow trucks will head out on the roughly 800 lane-miles of pavement that make up the city’s salt routes, department spokesperson Bryan Johnson said Thursday.
fox47.com

Report: Madison's music scene primed for growth if given needed support

MADISON, Wis. — Partnerships between local businesses and Madison’s music scene, paired with a dedicated music office run by the city, are among some of the recommendations included in a recovery plan shared by one of Madison’s chief music advocacy groups. Greater Madison Music City — a...
