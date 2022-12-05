Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
fox47.com
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
fox47.com
Officials searching for missing man last seen over weekend near Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Grant County are searching for a missing 34-year-old Lancaster man last seen Sunday evening in rural Platteville. Ronald Henry was last seen at a friend’s home Sunday outside Platteville. Officials said he has not been heard from since which is out of character for him.
fox47.com
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
fox47.com
Local For You - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
Ring in 2023 at one of the largest parties in Wisconsin Dells! Celebrate with a NYE balloon drop and FREE entertainment from Cherry Pie and Madison County. Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is also offering a great NYE hotel package!. Stay 2 Night Minimum - Saturday, December 31st with Friday, December...
fox47.com
Madison streets division preparing for accumulating snow
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division is preparing for likely winter weather impacts on roads across the city. Once the snow starts sticking to the roads, 32 plow trucks will head out on the roughly 800 lane-miles of pavement that make up the city’s salt routes, department spokesperson Bryan Johnson said Thursday.
fox47.com
Annual Gio’s Garden holiday party raises money for therapeutic respite center
MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit therapeutic respite center Gio’s Garden held its annual holiday party Friday night, bringing together both an in-person and virtual audience for a night of food, music and fun. Gio’s Garden, founded 10 years ago by Fox 47 anchor Charlotte Deleste, provides therapeutic respite to...
fox47.com
Report: Madison's music scene primed for growth if given needed support
MADISON, Wis. — Partnerships between local businesses and Madison’s music scene, paired with a dedicated music office run by the city, are among some of the recommendations included in a recovery plan shared by one of Madison’s chief music advocacy groups. Greater Madison Music City — a...
