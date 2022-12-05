Read full article on original website
New Book Helps Readers Identify the Most Important Relationships in Their Life and Be Intentional with Their Time
Minneapolis - December 6th, 2022 - Mark Lacek, serial entrepreneur and “The Loyalty Guy” of Minneapolis has just released his debut book, So, Who’s In Your Circle?: You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most, and the My-Circle of 25 App. Both encourage one to be more deliberate about who the people are in their lives. Lacek has created a model based on five Circles and a process by which one determines in which one’s friends reside.
Ivo Malinkovski advise on wine labels and packaging
Ivo explains on how to decide on wine labels and packaging. Whilst choosing elements for a wine label, deciding on the proper facestock will show a powerfully conveyed logo vision, and the finest overall performance of the intended surroundings will be more attractive for the customization choices. The label is not just a logo, but it can describe the value contained in it so that customers don't easily forget it. So, how to choose the best wine labels and packaging?
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Let's Grow: Color from your winter garden
At this time of year we’re already starting to get weary of winter’s drab color palette, and longing for spring color. Once Christmas decorations are put away for another year, seed catalogs will start arriving, with their photoshopped, color-enhanced temptations. Sunshiny days will be a rare treat. What to do about decorating your home’s interior during the drab months? This is the time to seek out subtle color in the landscape around you. For those of us...
