Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Sell the Bear Market Rally Now and Buy These 7 Dividend-Paying Hard Asset Stocks
While the bear market rally has been stunning, it may be smart to sell now and use the proceeds to buy stocks that pay good dividends and can act as a hedge against further downside. These seven hard asset stocks fit the bill.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
ET, EPD, or ENB: Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Fetch the Best Returns?
Investors are caught between stubbornly high inflation and the growing possibility of a recession. Amid these uncertain times, stocks generating high dividend yields that are backed by solid cash could be a great addition to investors’ portfolios.Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) against each other to pick the dividend stock that could fetch the best returns.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 10/21/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. In fact, they should look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For December 2022
November was the best month of this year so far for dividend stocks. Even with the S&P 500 being down more than 20% at different points during 2022, many dividend ETFs have still been able to post positive returns, cementing their position as one of the most consistent and best-performing groups of 2022. Every dividend ETF posted a positive return last month and the top 30 best-performing funds all gained at least 12%.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
ValueWalk
AMC Entertainment Becomes Hycroft Mining’s Largest Shareholder After Mudrick Capital Sells 2.4 Million Shares
Discusses the latest transaction in more depth with some background analysis on the stock. On Friday afternoon, a form 4 filed with the SEC revealed that Hycroft Mining’s (NASDAQ:HYMC) largest shareholder Mudrick Capital had sold a large portion of stock in several trades on the market during the week. The transaction was spotted over the weekend on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Up 16% In A Month, Will Diageo Stock See Higher Levels?
Diageo’s stock (NYSE: DEO) has seen a rise of 16% in a month, while it’s down 14% this year. This compares with 8% and -16% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This outperformance can partly be attributed to strong consumer demand and premiumization, which has aided its sales growth in the recent past. The company has seen its operating margins expand in 2022, led by pricing actions, premiumization, and improved fixed cost absorption from volume growth. These trends are expected to continue in 2023, as well. Furthermore, the company should benefit from the strengthening dollar. It reports its numbers in GBP while it generates a third of its sales from the North American region.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Defying Ongoing Volatility
U.S. stock markets are in the grip of volatility once again. Wall Street has suffered a bloody blow this year. The impressive rally that started in mid-October has also evaporated owing to hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in November. Market participants are now unsure whether the Fed...
NASDAQ
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
Comments / 0