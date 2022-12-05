Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
5 Things to Know About Margot Robbie's Husband, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie surprised everyone when she quietly married her then-longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley, in a secret ceremony in Australia back in 2016. Despite never announcing an engagement, the "Babylon" actor confirmed the news of her nuptials by showing off a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram. While the pair have been together for a while now (since 2014, to be exact), there's never been much talk about their relationship, much less who Ackerley is aside from being the husband to one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Samuel L. Jackson responded to Quentin Tarantino's criticism of Marvel, saying 'Chadwick Boseman is a movie star'
Quentin Tarantino previously criticized Marvel movies, saying that audiences go to see the characters, not the actors.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Sommer Ray Crashes His Art Basel Bash While Rapper Parties With Megan Fox: 'She Kept Looking Over,' Spills Source
Machine Gun Kelly may have been thinking "god save me" when his ex girlfriend pulled up at his bash at Miami mega club E11even while he was with fiancée Megan Fox. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed at the famed strip club to close out Art Basel on Monday, December 5, hitting the stage for a nearly 45-minute set at around 3:30 a.m. His ex flame Sommer Ray unexpectedly showed up to her table across the dance floor from Kelly and Fox following his performance.And while the famous couple seemed to enjoy their night without a hitch, Ray...
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it
Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Kim Kardashian: Kanye Encourages Ex-Wife To Marry Tom Brady
Ye wants Kim to “marry somebody great” like Tom Brady. Ye and Kim Kardashian might’ve just finalized their divorce but the internationally renowned artist believes his ex-wife should use her platform to “keep families together.”. Kanye provided plenty of mind-boggling moments during his recent press. Ye’s...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 2’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining
‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Margot Robbie Admits She Improvised Brad Pitt Kiss In “Babylon”
Margot Robbie says she improvised a scene in “Babylon” so that she could kiss Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie says that she improvised a kiss scene in Babylon to sneak in a kiss with her co-star Brad Pitt. Robbie recalled the moment during an interview with E! News on Monday.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Another John Wick star is joining Ana de Armas-led spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick will be reprising his role as Charon
Are Nobody 2 And Atomic Blonde 2 Coming Together? Producer Kelly McCormick Provides Updates On The Sequels
With Nobody 2 and Atomic Blonde 2 both in development, producer Kelly McCormick explains why both films are progressing on a slow and steady path.
NME
Quentin Tarantino resisted studio calls to cast Johnny Depp in ‘Pulp Fiction’
Quentin Tarantino has addressed a recent so-called “wish list” of actors that he wanted for roles in Pulp Fiction, and revealed he pushed back against studio wishes to cast Johnny Depp. The list of names recently went viral on social media, which included Depp as second for the...
