Denarius launches DWASTE app and DENR token aiming at a greener planet by promoting recycling waste on a global scale

Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
BingX introduced Infinity Grid during increased volatility in Ethereum Network Projects like SHIB and TRON.
BingX, the leading social and copy trading crypto exchange, has announced infinity grid trading during volatile markets to help users. Ethereum projects in the network have increased popularity with the recent upgrade to ETH 2.0. This has lead to an increase in volatility of ETH projects related coins. Tron (TRX)...
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together. This saw prices for a single bulb rise to more than 100 times the average annual income at the time before the bubble burst in 1637, causing banks to fail and people to lose their life savings.
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
Cloud-based Online Exam Platform Provider, Inspera, Explains The Uses of an Online Assessment Solution
12/10/2022, Chicago, Il // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Inspera, the Scandinavian-based global leader in providing digital assessment and online test proctoring solutions, published an eye-opening post on its official website explaining the uses of an online assessment. The company has provided a reliable digital assessment platform to various international organizations and industries since 1999. Drawing upon the extensive experience of delivering global digital assessment services, the company released this post to describe the uses and benefits of online assessments over traditional pen and paper exams.
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing focuses on US and major foreign companies, including major aerospace and defense prime contractors and subcontractors. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing is an information service reporting on the activities of...
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
GreatWhip Introduces New Distributors and Custom Canister Whipped Cream for Various Brands
GreatWhip, a company that makes chargers for canister whipped cream, has been steadily increasing the number of distributors that sell its products. GreatWhip has distributors in various countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United State, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. The company wants to get closer to its customers so that it can offer excellent services to people all over the world.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Declares December 2022 Distribution
On December 9, 2022, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (the “Fund” or “DMA”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DMA, declared a distribution of $0.0554 per share for the month of December 2022. The record date for the distribution is December 20, 2022, and the payable date is December 30, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on December 19, 2022.
Global Conductive Inks Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Valued at $2.5+ Billion Annually and will Grow to Around $5 Billion by 2033 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics. The current global market for conductive inks is valued at...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2022 with Demographic Changes From pre-COVID 2017 to Post-COVID 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the wake of COVID-19, pet ownership rates in the U.S. have plateaued. The percentage of U.S. households owning pets slipped slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022, for a current total of 68 million pet-owning households.
