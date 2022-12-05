ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay men’s basketball etches first win of the season, beats IUPUI 68-61

By Indiana Schilz
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) men’s basketball team is in the win column for the first time this season after defeating IUPUI 68-61.

Despite being outscored in the second half yet again, the Phoenix were able to hang on for their first win of the year at the Resch Center.

Second-half woes continue for UWGB men’s basketball, fall to Queens in Jamaica 81-65

The shooting woes seen throughout the first seven games of the season seemed to improve, as UWGB shot 46.8% from the field. They also shot 40.0% from behind the arc.

Sophomore Zae Blake led UWGB in scoring with 20 points, including a buzzer-beating three-point heave to end the half.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI on Dec. 5 (Photo Credit: UWGB Men’s Basketball)
Green Bay vs. IUPUI on Dec. 5 (Photo Credit: UWGB Men’s Basketball)

Fellow sophomore Clarence Cummings III also had himself a nice game, putting up 16 points and four rebounds.

Junior Randy Tucker did a lot of the dirty work in today’s matchup against IUPUI, snagging nine rebounds. He also had five points and four assists.

As for IUPUI, the Jaguars struggled from three, shooting a measly 18.2%. Freshman guard Vincent Brady II put up 17 points and led the team in scoring.

Green Bay now moves to 1-7 on the year and 1-1 in Horizon League play. They’ll be back at it again on Tuesday when they’ll play the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago at the Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

