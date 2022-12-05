Introducing FastSpeedCheck.us – An advanced Speed test tools and performance for all Internet Service Provider of United States.

Read full article on original website
Cloud-based Online Exam Platform Provider, Inspera, Explains The Uses of an Online Assessment Solution
12/10/2022, Chicago, Il // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Inspera, the Scandinavian-based global leader in providing digital assessment and online test proctoring solutions, published an eye-opening post on its official website explaining the uses of an online assessment. The company has provided a reliable digital assessment platform to various international organizations and industries since 1999. Drawing upon the extensive experience of delivering global digital assessment services, the company released this post to describe the uses and benefits of online assessments over traditional pen and paper exams.
Scribie Announces Launch of Its New AI Integration With OpenAI Whisper
This integration marks major milestone for Scribie as this indicates a new era for the company. With this successful integration Scribie can provide highly accurate transcriptions more expeditiously. San Francisco, California - December 9, 2022 - OpenAI recently released their latest fundamental model for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) called Whisper....
The new Invoicing Platform puts an end to late and unpaid Invoices
Trustio is an intuitive invoicing platform for service businesses and gig workers. Trustio Inc offers an easy-to-use invoicing platform with secure upfront client payments, project management features, client communication, and automated subcontractor payments built-in. The platform charges only a 1% fee to the client. It is perfect for service businesses...
BingX introduced Infinity Grid during increased volatility in Ethereum Network Projects like SHIB and TRON.
BingX, the leading social and copy trading crypto exchange, has announced infinity grid trading during volatile markets to help users. Ethereum projects in the network have increased popularity with the recent upgrade to ETH 2.0. This has lead to an increase in volatility of ETH projects related coins. Tron (TRX)...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2022 with Demographic Changes From pre-COVID 2017 to Post-COVID 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the wake of COVID-19, pet ownership rates in the U.S. have plateaued. The percentage of U.S. households owning pets slipped slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022, for a current total of 68 million pet-owning households.
Jambox Press Release: Company launches new film student dedicated music licensing plan
Jambox Music, a music licensing company that offers both subscription plans and single song licenses recently announced it’s new Students subscription plan. “We’re very excited to be offering a dedicated plan catered to film school students. We wanted to include all that Jambox offers to young, up and coming film makers that are currently in school and facing tight budgets. The subscription plan will grant students access to the entire Jambox music and sfx catalogue with unlimited downloads / licenses. This is our way to give back to our community and help students create better sounding projects. We’re proud to say that we are the only music licensing company that offer a film student dedicated subscription plan”
United States Defense & Aerospace Agencies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Nearly 40 US Government Agencies, Facilities, and Other contracting Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Agencies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Agencies Briefing is an information service that traces and analyzes the activities of nearly 40 US government agencies, facilities, and other contracting offices that annually dispense billions of aerospace and defense dollars to industry for RDT&E, Procurement, and Services.
Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools
Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution’s former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.
Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing focuses on US and major foreign companies, including major aerospace and defense prime contractors and subcontractors. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing is an information service reporting on the activities of...
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
ScottHall.co Reveals Email List Building Best Practices for SMBs in New Guide
Digital marketing e-commerce consultancy ScottHall.co has released a Best Practices guide that offers entrepreneurs and business owners a list of up-to-date email marketing strategies designed to grow and sustain subscribers. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2022) - In the newly released report, titled "List Building Best Practices,"...
Global Conductive Inks Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Valued at $2.5+ Billion Annually and will Grow to Around $5 Billion by 2033 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics. The current global market for conductive inks is valued at...
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics: Featuring Microbiome Analysis Based Nutrition Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer...
