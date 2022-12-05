Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
For years, the Grand Rapids Ballet has delivered a holiday tradition for West Michiganders with its annual ballet, "The Nutcracker." The performance is just around the corner, attracting thousands of people to Grand Rapids to watch this holiday classic in action. Todd Chance from Fox 17 Morning Mix made a...
allaccess.com
Gregg Henson Joins WLAV/Grand Rapids As Morning Co-Host
AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP and Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (THE FAN)/RICHMOND, VA Brand Manager GREGG HENSON is returning to MICHIGAN as morning co-host along his former WKRK/DETROIT co-host MICHELLE MCKORMICK and TRAVIS GIBBS for "MICHELLE AND GREGG WITH TRAVIS" at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. HENSON's resume includes stints at WCSX, WDFN-A, WXYT-A and WKRK/DETROIT; WPGB and WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH; KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE; WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA; and KRLD-F/DALLAS. He fills the slot left vacant with the exit of TONY GATES, who left the station in APRIL.
Fox17
Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15. The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area. We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where...
Fox17
Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has received national recognition for its performance!. The library system says the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service gave KDL a five-star rating and dubbed them as one of America’s Star Libraries. We’re told the honor was determined...
Fox17
Signing Santa returns to Grand Rapids this weekend!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Signing Santa makes his return to Grand Rapids this weekend!. More than 80 children are expected to attend this year’s visit, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services says the...
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
Fox17
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
'I was in shock!': Kent County man wins $97,885 monthly jackpot prize
A Kent County man plans to purchase a new car after winning a $97,885 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Fox17
Tulip Time to hold Community Dutch Dance next month
HOLLAND, Mich. — The community is invited to shake off the extra body weight after the holidays at the 2023 Tulip Time Dutch Dance!. Organizers say Dutch dancing is great exercise, providing a total workout in only 15 minutes. We’re told Dutch dancing helps prevent osteoporosis and boosts heart...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Muskegon Heights marijuana dispensary offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabis
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Inspired by the success of the McDonald’s Monopoly game, The Reef is giving away special grand prizes for cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to other prizes, customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of marijuana. Called “Reefopoly” in reference to the Monopoly-inspired game...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Fox17
Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
