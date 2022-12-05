ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

For years, the Grand Rapids Ballet has delivered a holiday tradition for West Michiganders with its annual ballet, "The Nutcracker." The performance is just around the corner, attracting thousands of people to Grand Rapids to watch this holiday classic in action. Todd Chance from Fox 17 Morning Mix made a...
allaccess.com

Gregg Henson Joins WLAV/Grand Rapids As Morning Co-Host

AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP and Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (THE FAN)/RICHMOND, VA Brand Manager GREGG HENSON is returning to MICHIGAN as morning co-host along his former WKRK/DETROIT co-host MICHELLE MCKORMICK and TRAVIS GIBBS for "MICHELLE AND GREGG WITH TRAVIS" at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. HENSON's resume includes stints at WCSX, WDFN-A, WXYT-A and WKRK/DETROIT; WPGB and WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH; KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE; WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA; and KRLD-F/DALLAS. He fills the slot left vacant with the exit of TONY GATES, who left the station in APRIL.
Fox17

Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15. The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area. We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where...
Fox17

Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has received national recognition for its performance!. The library system says the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service gave KDL a five-star rating and dubbed them as one of America’s Star Libraries. We’re told the honor was determined...
Fox17

Signing Santa returns to Grand Rapids this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Signing Santa makes his return to Grand Rapids this weekend!. More than 80 children are expected to attend this year’s visit, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services says the...
Fox17

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Fox17

Tulip Time to hold Community Dutch Dance next month

HOLLAND, Mich. — The community is invited to shake off the extra body weight after the holidays at the 2023 Tulip Time Dutch Dance!. Organizers say Dutch dancing is great exercise, providing a total workout in only 15 minutes. We’re told Dutch dancing helps prevent osteoporosis and boosts heart...
retailleader.com

Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
Fox17

Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Up North Voice

Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
