Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
Another top password manager is doing away with passwords
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it’s going passwordless in a move that it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults. In a press release, Bitwarden explained that its new mechanism, "uses a public and private key exchange between the...
Google says North Korea targeted an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the Internet Explorer (IE) browser (opens in new tab) being exploited by a well-known North Korean threat actor. In a blog post (opens in new tab) detailing its findings, the group said it spotted the...
Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you're old enough to date
Meta is testing a new age verification system on its Facebook Dating platform to determine if you're over the age of 18 – but if only you live in the United States. Age verification on Facebook Dating (opens in new tab) appears to take cues from both Tinder’s and Bumble’s own systems. Meta will give users two different ways to verify their age: either through a video selfie or by uploading a picture of their ID, which is very similar to how Facebook confirms account identities (opens in new tab).
What is a nameserver?
In order for your website to be accessible online, it needs to be hosted on a web server. This is a machine that is connected to the internet and stores your website files. When a person types in your domain name, their computer looks up the IP address of the web server where your website is stored, and then they are directed to your site. In order for this process to work, you need to set up DNS records with a domain registrar (opens in new tab) or web hosting (opens in new tab) company.
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
Proton's encrypted cloud storage is going mobile
Proton, the privacy-focussed company behind a hit VPN service and an e-mail provider, has brought its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage to iOS and Android. The announcement (opens in new tab) of the launch of Proton Drive follows the launch of the service as a web application in September 2022, and sees Proton continue to build ecosystems similar to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Dropbox. Even so, Proton has a few unique edges that might make business users take notice.
Open-source Linux utility is being hijacked to hack devices
A new report has highlighted how some hackers are not interested in having malware or viruses installed on the target endpoints, but instead work at bringing their entire toolbox to the victim’s device, which would then help them pick and choose the best malicious tool for each individual target.
Why do cybercriminals use malware?
People turn to crime for a variety of reasons including revenge, greed, pride, and the thrill of getting away with it. Cybercriminals aren’t much different in their reasons for releasing malware on computers. No matter the reason, or the threat used, being a victim is hard to recover from because it takes time and often money to get your system back up and running.
Rackspace migrates Hosted Exchange solution users following ransomware incident
Rackspace’s formerly reported “security incident” (opens in new tab) has now been confirmed to be a ransomware breach that affected its Hosted Exchange solution. As a precaution, Rackspace isolated its Hosted Exchange offering in a bid to contain the incident, and is in communication with customers to help them migrate to a new environment.
Microsoft Teams is finally solving your most annoying PDF problem
Worrying about PDF files on Microsoft Teams should soon be a thing of the past after the collaboration tool launched new in-built integration with Adobe Acrobat, allowing for easy group access to documents directly within the app. In a post (opens in new tab)on the Microsoft Teams Blog, the company...
Vocaster is the one-stop tech solution for podcasters and content creators
Podcasting is popular. According to hosting platform Buzzsprout, more than 75.9 million people in the US listen to podcasts regularly, and forecasters predict that number could rise to 160 million by 2023. It’s no surprise that people want to start podcasting or elevate their current podcast to a professional standard....
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging your next workstation
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips are now officially set to be coming to workstations, the company has confirmed. Pencilled in for release at some point in 2023, "Sapphire Rapids" is the code name for the latest and greatest iteration of Intel's CPUs, which are otherwise known as 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
How to fix the Google Drive ‘Storage Full’ Error
If you make use of Google productivity tools, you’ll probably have encountered the Google Drive Storage Full error, which can affect the cloud storage facility of the same name. Google Drive is a great resource that offers up sizeable cloud storage (opens in new tab) with access from any location via multiple devices, but it can get full as you steadily use it as a quick and convenient dumping ground for multiple files and folders.
Scammers are attacking each other with some very old-school tools
Cybercriminals are not just targeting businesses and consumers with their nasty practices- they’re also going after one another, according to a new report. Cybersecurity experts Sophos discovered that crooks often use the same techniques against one another - sometimes for financial gain, sometimes to “settle the score”, and sometimes simply out of spite.
What is cloud backup and how does it work?
Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
