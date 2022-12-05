Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says in a lawsuit that he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” in 2020 if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concern raised over slate of PRC candidates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for Waste Isolation Pilot Plant
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are outlining new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the state's southeast corner. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its...
Early Childhood Education in New Mexico
On this program, we get more insight and data into the issues facing Early Childhood Education in New Mexico. Guests include Erica Surova, Director of the Center for Community Analysis at NMSU and Lori Martinez, Executive Director at Ngage New Mexico.
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
