‘Riddled with bullet holes’: West Jordan man allegedly uses ex’s phone to lure victim, shoot him

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A West Jordan man allegedly used is ex-girlfriend’s phone to lure a victim to her home before shooting that person multiple times, according to West Jordan Police .

Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged on Monday with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury (second degree felony), obstruction of justice (third degree felony), and 11 counts of felony discharge of a firearm (third degree felony).

On Nov. 30, a West Jordan Police Officer responded to the Jordan Valley Hospital and spoke with the victim, who had been shot twice — once in the arm and once in the hand.

The victim reportedly stated that he attempted to meet with a woman he had been talking with over Snapchat . The victim said that they had been talking for a few days leading up to the incident, and that the woman “claimed to be single and had agreed to meet” at her residence in Salt Lake County.

The officer learned that the victim allegedly went to the woman’s home and saw a white Mercedes-Benz parked nearby. When the victim exited his vehicle and walked up the driveway, he allegedly noticed that the woman had blocked him on Snapchat.

The victim reportedly then walked back to his car and drove away. While driving away, the victim allegedly made a U-turn and was then shot at multiple times by Hussein in the white Mercedes.

Hussein allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital, and when the officer observed the victim’s vehicle, he observed that it was “riddled with bullet holes.”

West Jordan Police learned that Hussein had allegedly taken his ex-girlfriend’s phone from her prior to the shooting, pretended to be her, communicated with the victim, and lured the victim to his ex’s home before opening fire on his vehicle.

