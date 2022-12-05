ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

‘Riddled with bullet holes’: West Jordan man allegedly uses ex’s phone to lure victim, shoot him

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A West Jordan man allegedly used is ex-girlfriend’s phone to lure a victim to her home before shooting that person multiple times, according to West Jordan Police .

Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged on Monday with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury (second degree felony), obstruction of justice (third degree felony), and 11 counts of felony discharge of a firearm (third degree felony).

Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub

On Nov. 30, a West Jordan Police Officer responded to the Jordan Valley Hospital and spoke with the victim, who had been shot twice — once in the arm and once in the hand.

The victim reportedly stated that he attempted to meet with a woman he had been talking with over Snapchat . The victim said that they had been talking for a few days leading up to the incident, and that the woman “claimed to be single and had agreed to meet” at her residence in Salt Lake County.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The officer learned that the victim allegedly went to the woman’s home and saw a white Mercedes-Benz parked nearby. When the victim exited his vehicle and walked up the driveway, he allegedly noticed that the woman had blocked him on Snapchat.

The victim reportedly then walked back to his car and drove away. While driving away, the victim allegedly made a U-turn and was then shot at multiple times by Hussein in the white Mercedes.

Hussein allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital, and when the officer observed the victim’s vehicle, he observed that it was “riddled with bullet holes.”

West Jordan Police learned that Hussein had allegedly taken his ex-girlfriend’s phone from her prior to the shooting, pretended to be her, communicated with the victim, and lured the victim to his ex’s home before opening fire on his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested for breaking into LDS temple in Utah, claiming he was just cold, police say

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he told them he broke into a Latter-day Saint temple because he was cold. On Monday, police were called to the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 S. University Parkway. Employees discovered that a window had been broken sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences

SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fort Duchesne man admits to nearly three years of bribes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for extorting 66 bribes totaling more than $100,000. “Leallen Blackhair, 45, pleaded guilty to nine counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right as set forth in the indictment,” according to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
FORT DUCHESNE, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
southarkansassun.com

Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death

A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy