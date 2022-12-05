ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester Public Works prepares full fleet for Friday snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snow is here and Rochester Public Works has been hard at work for hours - and it's been preparing for weeks. The day before a weather event, Public Works gets all the equipment ready by fueling the trucks, stocking them with salt or sand, and reviewing the plow routes.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

"Cookie Classic" coming soon

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Bear Creek Services is having their annual "Cookie Classic" tomorrow. There will be lots of different treats and goodies available for purchase. Also, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there taking pictures with attendees. Money raised from the event will help support the nonprofit's goal of helping people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Linda Driessen, the executive director of the organization, said she's eager to get the event started.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign. “The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Outdoor rinks to soon be up and running in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hockey enthusiasts in Rochester are eagerly awaiting the day outdoor rinks in the Med City will be open. Ben Boldt, who is the recreation supervisor for Rochester's Park and Recreation Department, said rinks should be ready for outdoor hockey by Dec. 16. However, Boldt said warmer weather could push...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN

