Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Rochester's 2nd annual Tuba Christmas hosted by the Landing MN held Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuba Christmas concerts have been happening all over the world for nearly 50 years and on Saturday the tradition continues in Rochester. This year's concert brought musicians as young as 11 all the way to 74 years old from all over Minnesota. 47 musicians who play the...
Residents in Rochester spend Friday morning digging out their driveways and sidewalks
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota got hit with a large wintry mix which means many people spent time digging out their car, sidewalks and driveways. For some it was the first time bringing out the snow blower for use this season. Others are shoveling their sidewalks to keep people walking...
Rochester Public Works prepares full fleet for Friday snow
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snow is here and Rochester Public Works has been hard at work for hours - and it's been preparing for weeks. The day before a weather event, Public Works gets all the equipment ready by fueling the trucks, stocking them with salt or sand, and reviewing the plow routes.
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
"Cookie Classic" coming soon
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Bear Creek Services is having their annual "Cookie Classic" tomorrow. There will be lots of different treats and goodies available for purchase. Also, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there taking pictures with attendees. Money raised from the event will help support the nonprofit's goal of helping people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Linda Driessen, the executive director of the organization, said she's eager to get the event started.
Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are heading to the Xcel Energy Center for Disney on Ice, keep an eye out for "The Little Mermaid". Thursday night was opening night and the Med City's own Sarah Santee is performing as Princess Ariel. The John Marshall graduate was part of the Rochester...
Austin Area Foundation conducting its annual fundraising campaign
AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) is calling for contributions to its annual fundraising campaign. “The continuing growth of the AAF and its impact on the community are directly attributable to the incredible spirit of area residents who contribute to our funds,” says Steve Barrett, Executive Director. “As our asset base grows, so does our ability to provide even more support to our nonprofit partner organizations. Our two newest funds offer even more ways to benefit area residents”
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Outdoor rinks to soon be up and running in the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hockey enthusiasts in Rochester are eagerly awaiting the day outdoor rinks in the Med City will be open. Ben Boldt, who is the recreation supervisor for Rochester's Park and Recreation Department, said rinks should be ready for outdoor hockey by Dec. 16. However, Boldt said warmer weather could push...
The Sons of the American Legion holds Toys for Tots drive and pancake breakfast
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is right around the corner and the Toys For Tots campaign is still collecting toys for Santa and his sleigh. The Sons of the American Legion held a toy drive Saturday morning at the American Legion Post 92 In Rochester. Anyone was welcome to bring in...
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Rochester Public Schools celebrates opening of new pool at Century High School
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Rochester Public School Board and other RPS staff celebrated the grand opening of Century High School's new pool with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The pool was the last item to be constructed from the district's 2019 referendum. The Rochester Swim Club said in a...
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
