Teen uses stun gun on Wichita school employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenager who was arguing with her mother turned her anger on a school employee Monday morning, shocking the employee with a stun gun, police say.

Woodman Elementary (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Police Department said the mother was dropping off children at Woodman Elementary School, 2500 Hiram. During the drop-off, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter was arguing with her.

A school employee tried to intervene. Police say that is when the daughter pulled out a stun-gun device and shocked the worker.

A WPD spokesperson said the worker had scratches and did not need medical care.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old.

KSN News has also reached out to Susan Arensman, the spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools. She said she would not call the incident a confrontation.

“It occurred as the staff member was trying to de-escalate the student,” Arensman said. “The teen didn’t go after the staff member.”

She would not tell us the job title of the employee involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.