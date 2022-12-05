ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Teen uses stun gun on Wichita school employee

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenager who was arguing with her mother turned her anger on a school employee Monday morning, shocking the employee with a stun gun, police say.

Woodman Elementary (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Police Department said the mother was dropping off children at Woodman Elementary School, 2500 Hiram. During the drop-off, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter was arguing with her.

A school employee tried to intervene. Police say that is when the daughter pulled out a stun-gun device and shocked the worker.

A WPD spokesperson said the worker had scratches and did not need medical care.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old.

KSN News has also reached out to Susan Arensman, the spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools. She said she would not call the incident a confrontation.

“It occurred as the staff member was trying to de-escalate the student,” Arensman said. “The teen didn’t go after the staff member.”

She would not tell us the job title of the employee involved.

