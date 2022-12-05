Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Visionary Filmmakers Beat Major Studios To Metaverse With First Production Office In Crypto-based Decentraland
Professional film directors & producers Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai, represented by exclusive licensing company Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc. are establishing the first professional film studios presence in the "metaverse" far ahead of major studios, and ahead of Meta (formerly Facebook). The move reaches out to a global audience in what is a completely new entertainment territory.
Woonsocket Call
Ivo Malinkovski advise on wine labels and packaging
Ivo explains on how to decide on wine labels and packaging. Whilst choosing elements for a wine label, deciding on the proper facestock will show a powerfully conveyed logo vision, and the finest overall performance of the intended surroundings will be more attractive for the customization choices. The label is not just a logo, but it can describe the value contained in it so that customers don't easily forget it. So, how to choose the best wine labels and packaging?
Woonsocket Call
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Woonsocket Call
Unravel Launches New Personal Growth Course Unravel: Go
MIAMI - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Unravel Groups, a nationwide men's organization dedicated to leadership and the pursuit of excellence, launches a new free six-week introductory course called Unravel: Go. Unravel: Go is designed for men who are hungry for growth and interested in exploring the Unravel process without...
Woonsocket Call
Michelle Bell Is Helping Businesses Optimize And Automate Their Workflows And Create Sustainable Income
As a stay-at-home mom who has created an incredibly successful business on her own, Michelle Bell is passionate about helping small businesses and coaches launch their own profitable businesses, just like she has done. From small brands to large companies, Michelle utilizes her expert consulting skills to help businesses optimize...
Woonsocket Call
New Entertainment Attraction with “Ninjas” in Japan; Explore Japan with Multilingual Voices with a Ninja Theme; AR Tourism Content “Path of the Japanese NINJA” Launched - Avex Entertainment
World-renowned kid YouTuber, Ryan Kaji, is its ambassador. Avex Entertainment Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Japan Ninja Council, will launch the Path of the Japanese NINJA, a multilingual tourism content that travels around Japan with voice and music, with a theme centering on ninjas. The content focuses on various...
Woonsocket Call
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Woonsocket Call
How the Key of Mindset is Revolutionizing Professional Motivation
At Key of Mindset, they understand that to be the best; they have to surround themselves with the best. That's why they've made it their mission to provide people with only the most exciting and engaging content that is sure to get them motivated. So whether someone is looking for tips on being more productive or wants to read something that will inspire them, they've got it covered.
Woonsocket Call
Over 1,000 U.S. Journalists Sound Off in Second Landmark PR Media Report Published by Global Results Communications
Survey reveals the pressures of an industry increasingly morphing to digital are intensifying. Global Results Communications (GRC) – an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse dedicated to high-tech and its corresponding verticals – today published the findings of its second annual PR Media Report spotlighting journalists’ attitudes toward public relations and the challenges of an industry in transition. In this year’s follow-up, 1,015 members of the U.S. media answered questions covering the same spectrum of industry-relevant topics as last year, including what they appreciate most from public relations professionals.
Woonsocket Call
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
Woonsocket Call
Sara Hamou explains why Women CEO are different
5 Reasons Women CEOs are Different in their Leadership. Nowadays, many companies recognize the importance of diversity and gender equality in terms of women being the first person in a company. Women will excel when given the opportunity to shine. Therefore, what are the main reasons women CEOs are different?
Woonsocket Call
Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023 Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Regional Forecasts by 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope & Overview. The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be worth around USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to experience a significant growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. Electronic toll collection (ETC) is an automated process that charges vehicles for utilizing toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges and toll tunnels. This is a quicker alternative to toll booths, where the drivers must stop and make the payment in cash or using a card. The government's efforts to promote digitalization and the increasing highway construction are expected to drive the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection during the forecast period. According to the National Conference, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has arranged for investments and other stakeholders to carry out infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores in the next two to three years. Moreover, with the increasing usage of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the demand for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is expected to increase the market growth during the estimated period from 2023 to 2029. Nonetheless, compatibility issues are hindering the development of the market over the expected time frame.
