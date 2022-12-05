London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope & Overview. The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be worth around USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to experience a significant growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. Electronic toll collection (ETC) is an automated process that charges vehicles for utilizing toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges and toll tunnels. This is a quicker alternative to toll booths, where the drivers must stop and make the payment in cash or using a card. The government's efforts to promote digitalization and the increasing highway construction are expected to drive the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection during the forecast period. According to the National Conference, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has arranged for investments and other stakeholders to carry out infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores in the next two to three years. Moreover, with the increasing usage of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the demand for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is expected to increase the market growth during the estimated period from 2023 to 2029. Nonetheless, compatibility issues are hindering the development of the market over the expected time frame.

