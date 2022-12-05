Read full article on original website
Firefighters on scene of vehicle fire on Union & HWY 24
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8. CSFD also reported a small grass fire that was started as a result of the vehicle fire on Union and Highway 24. Firefighters say the grass fire is now out. At this time, there […]
KRDO
Brush fire in Canon City contained
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in Canon City. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire was south of 9th Street and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.
KKTV
Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A chase Tuesday night involving Colorado Springs police came to an end in Douglas County along I-25. The suspect, a Pueblo man, is facing a number of serious charges including kidnapping. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, their department was made aware of the...
Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed in the crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 29, Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of E. Las Vegas St. for The post Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
El Paso County, Fountain announce fire restrictions, effective Wednesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the city of Fountain are joining Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in enacting fire restrictions, effective Wednesday at noon. Both are going on stage one fire restrictions, citing the “low precipitation we have received, the fairly consistent winds and warmer...
Driver identified in fatal E. Las Vegas St. crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver involved in a fatal crash on East Las Vegas Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29, has been identified as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to a two-vehicle […]
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
[VIDEO] Buck rescued after getting stuck in Colorado Springs ditch
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, crews recently sprung into action to save a deer that got stuck in a Colorado Springs ditch. The antlered buck was found in a cement drainage ditch on the west side of the city, near Centennial Boulevard. It was likely unable to get out of the ditch due to its hooves sliding on the steep sides. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this is a fairly common occurrence, especially in winter.
KKTV
Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are still looking for one suspect after two men were caught red-handed stealing huge quantities of fuel from a south Colorado Springs gas station. Police tell 11 News this is a crime happening all over the country. Officers were tipped off before 8:30 Thursday...
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
67-year-old man hit and killed on Hwy 50 identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The man who was hit by a car and killed on Friday, Dec. 2 as he attempted to cross Highway 50 in Pueblo has been identified. The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, when 67-year-old Ernest Sanchez tried to cross the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road, according to […]
KKTV
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person. Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.
KKTV
WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup
The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too. Firefighters say the house appeared abandoned. Juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the building around the time of the fire. Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. One...
KKTV
Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of an active shooter at a Broadmoor-area school was fake, says the Colorado Springs Police Department after it investigated the phony tip Wednesday morning. The police department tweeted a short statement on the incident:. The Colorado Springs School is a private school located...
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
KKTV
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was killed in a crash southeast of Colorado Springs. State Patrol responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a cyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine. The cyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under...
Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs
COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
