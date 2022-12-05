Harmony Science Academy to host city wide math competition

Harmony Science Academy, 2755 Grandview Ave., will host its 1st annual Math competition from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21.

The Harmony Science Academy math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment with respect to mathematics. Students who participate in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.

The Harmony Science Academy math competition will consist of 40 multiple choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tie-breaker questions. The top 5 winners will receive prizes to include: ASUS TUF F17 Laptop, Meta Quest 2 256GB, 10.2 in iPad 64 GB, RYZE Tech Tello Drone, and a $50 Visa Gift Card.

All fifth-grade students in the Odessa-Midland area are encouraged to join this competition. Registration is free and open until 5 p.m. Jan 13.