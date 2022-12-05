Read full article on original website
New Entertainment Attraction with “Ninjas” in Japan; Explore Japan with Multilingual Voices with a Ninja Theme; AR Tourism Content “Path of the Japanese NINJA” Launched - Avex Entertainment
World-renowned kid YouTuber, Ryan Kaji, is its ambassador. Avex Entertainment Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Japan Ninja Council, will launch the Path of the Japanese NINJA, a multilingual tourism content that travels around Japan with voice and music, with a theme centering on ninjas. The content focuses on various...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
GreatWhip Introduces New Distributors and Custom Canister Whipped Cream for Various Brands
GreatWhip, a company that makes chargers for canister whipped cream, has been steadily increasing the number of distributors that sell its products. GreatWhip has distributors in various countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United State, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. The company wants to get closer to its customers so that it can offer excellent services to people all over the world.
Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together. This saw prices for a single bulb rise to more than 100 times the average annual income at the time before the bubble burst in 1637, causing banks to fail and people to lose their life savings.
Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
MaaT Pharma Presents Compelling Consolidated MaaT013 Clinical Data at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting
Oral presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting includes promising results from 81 patients with steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (GI-aGvHD) treated with MaaT013 as part of compassionate use program (Early Access Program or EAP) in France. Results showed a GI-Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 56% including 30...
Intraday Trading Made Easy With Skylark Groups
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh, Dec 9, 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, If you are interested in trading stocks, bonds, or currencies, you can do so online and at your leisure. Stock market broker in Lucknow offers the purchase or sale of financial products via an online trading platform. The platform is accessible to anyone...
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Cloud-based Online Exam Platform Provider, Inspera, Explains The Uses of an Online Assessment Solution
12/10/2022, Chicago, Il // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Inspera, the Scandinavian-based global leader in providing digital assessment and online test proctoring solutions, published an eye-opening post on its official website explaining the uses of an online assessment. The company has provided a reliable digital assessment platform to various international organizations and industries since 1999. Drawing upon the extensive experience of delivering global digital assessment services, the company released this post to describe the uses and benefits of online assessments over traditional pen and paper exams.
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
BingX introduced Infinity Grid during increased volatility in Ethereum Network Projects like SHIB and TRON.
BingX, the leading social and copy trading crypto exchange, has announced infinity grid trading during volatile markets to help users. Ethereum projects in the network have increased popularity with the recent upgrade to ETH 2.0. This has lead to an increase in volatility of ETH projects related coins. Tron (TRX)...
UREEQA Partners With i-Create to Validate Their New NFT Collection Joe Ravioli
(ACN Newswire) - The founders of i-Create LLC are excited to announce the launch of their NFT project Joe Ravioli. This innovative and unique NFT collection tells a creative and fun story for buyers of any age. With the entire collection being validated by UREEQA, buyers will receive a cool piece of digital art, commercial rights, monetization opportunities, IRL (in real life) merchandising opportunities and more, while also supporting a philanthropic cause to fight hunger in America.
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
