ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Grand Jury Indictments On Charges Of Insurance Fraud From Winter Storm Uri And Cashing In Stolen Lottery Tickets

A Brazos County grand jury indicts a College Station woman on a charge of insurance fraud, almost 14 months after she was arrested. According to the College Station police arrest warrant, 47 year old Dametria Kendrick illegally received more than $17,000 dollars from false claims on her renters insurance policy following Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The insurance claims representative learned from the property manager there was no damage. That is after Kendrick told the insurance company that broken pipes resulted in two feet of water in her residence. Kendrick was released from jail two days after her arrest in October of last year after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges in separate incidents Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 5:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 2300 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer Morong made contact with the four occupants of the vehicle and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A rear seat passenger, Drekavian Minor, 19 of College Station, admitted to having marijuana, which was recovered during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Minor was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy