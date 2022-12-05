Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
Body found in burned-out car in Montgomery County, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned-out car in south Montgomery County. Deputies said they received calls about a car on fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Sleepy Hollow Road, which is east of I-45 near Tamina. Details are...
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
News Channel 25
Man charged in connection with assault on Bryan walking trail: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Bryan man faces charges related to a report of sexual assault Thursday night. Investigators say Brandon Ray Lange admitted to touching two women walking on a trail near Hasselt Street because he was “horny." Lange was taken into custody for indecent assault.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the...
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
Deer Park UPS driver accused of stealing packages containing iPhones while on the job
The Grinch wears brown clothing? Police are accusing this delivery driver with package theft, including a couple of iPhones that didn't make it to their rightful owners.
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Grand Jury Indictments On Charges Of Insurance Fraud From Winter Storm Uri And Cashing In Stolen Lottery Tickets
A Brazos County grand jury indicts a College Station woman on a charge of insurance fraud, almost 14 months after she was arrested. According to the College Station police arrest warrant, 47 year old Dametria Kendrick illegally received more than $17,000 dollars from false claims on her renters insurance policy following Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The insurance claims representative learned from the property manager there was no damage. That is after Kendrick told the insurance company that broken pipes resulted in two feet of water in her residence. Kendrick was released from jail two days after her arrest in October of last year after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.
Liberty County chairman bonded out of jail, accused of stealing $33,000 from CARES Act
Klint Bush was arrested Thursday but has bonded out of jail. The charges center around $33,000 that the local district attorney claims were stolen from the CARES Act.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
KBTX.com
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
mocomotive.com
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges in separate incidents Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 5:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 2300 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer Morong made contact with the four occupants of the vehicle and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A rear seat passenger, Drekavian Minor, 19 of College Station, admitted to having marijuana, which was recovered during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Minor was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Comments / 3