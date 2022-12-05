ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

2023 Top 300 recruit Dylan Edwards commits to Colorado

Deion Sanders is making an impact on Colorado in a short period of time and he’s not even the full time coach yet. Coach Prime added a major commitment on Saturday, adding four-star running back Dylan Edwards, who flipped from Notre Dame eariler in the week. Edwards was on campus for the first recruiting weekend in the new Deion Sanders tenure.
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -4.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Colorado State Rams in Boulder in the tenth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M and an ugly loss to UMASS. Their first conference games were last minute losses to ASU and Washington. Now they look to move to 5-5 with a win over the hated Rams. Go Buffs!
