Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color

What you need to know

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Pantone colorway will debut in the U.S. soon.

The device earlier debuted in European and Latin American markets.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC and 4400mAh battery.

The Edge 30 Fusion will also be accompanied by new pair of Moto Buds 600 wireless earbuds.

Motorola is bringing its popular Edge 30 Fusion to the U.S. market in a popular Pantone color finish. It first debuted in European and Latin American countries.

Now the phone is debuting in the American market with the new "Pantone Color of the Year 2023," dubbed Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta." The hue follows the recent announcement of Motorola's partnership with Pantone and represents the culmination of a year-long examination of global themes and trends that consider all parts of society, including marketing, social media, and politics.

Aside from the fancy color, the device carries the same specs as the U.K. variant . It has a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a 6.55-inch pOLED display with up to a whopping 144Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on is a 4400mAh battery with Motorola's 68W Turbo Charging support.

The camera hardware includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS and 4K recording support. The device equips a secondary 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. The front punch-hole camera settles with a 32MP selfie shooter.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The other perks of the Edge 30 Fusion include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting both front and rear panels. The device has dual stereo speakers with tuning done by Dolby Atmos, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC, and it ships with Android 12 out of the box with My UX running on top.

While the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in its Pantone colorway is all set to take the best Android phones in the U.S., Motorola also has another product release up its sleeve. As part of the announcement, the company notes that its new Moto Buds 600 are the latest true wireless earbuds that Motorola has "paired" with the Edge 30 Fusion. Like the Edge 30 Fusion, the Buds 600 also comes with a Pantone 19-2118 Winetasting finish complimenting the new flagship Android device from Motorola.

The Buds 600 further come with Bluetooth multipoint support and Google Fast Pairing. They ship with a charging case that promises a 28-hour battery life. They will feature Snapdragon Sound and hybrid noise cancellation as well.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in its Pantone colorway will be available in the U.S. market starting from December 12, fully unlocked for T-Mobile and AT&T. The company is selling the special edition alongside the new Moto Buds 600 as a package retailing at $799.

However, for those interested in something other than the fancy color or the accompanying bundle, the device will also be available in the Neptune Blue colorway for $699.