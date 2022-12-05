ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Adults' interactions at mealtimes influence children's future relationships with food

Two University of Houston researchers are developing strategies to help parents artfully sidestep showdowns at the family table. The goal is to reign in mealtime angst early in children's lives so they can nurture positive relationships with food that can carry them into healthy adulthood. In an article in the...
The Guardian

‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 2’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining

‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
INDIANA STATE

