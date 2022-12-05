Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez is preparing to face Megan Thee Stallion in court over two years after the shooting that changed their lives and careers forever.



On Monday, December 5, Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon reported that the multi-platinum selling artist has been released from house arrest ahead of jury selection for the upcoming trial. During today's hearing, Judge David Herriford made the decision to give Lanez his freedom after he overruled the prosecution's objection to his release.



“I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” Judge Herriford said.

Tory Lanez had been on house arrest since prosecutors argued that he violated the terms of his bail after he was accused of beating up August Alsina during an event in Chicago last month. At first, prosecutors pushed to have Lanez taken into custody but instead, the judge ordered the artist to remain at home until the trial got under way. It's the second time a judge has ordered him to be reprimanded this year. He was previously placed in handcuffs earlier this year after he reportedly violated the terms of his protective orders.



It's been a long road for both artists since that dreadful night in Hollywood Hills. Tory Lanez was arrested on July 12, 2020 just hours after he, Megan and her now-former best friend Kelsey Nicole were involved in an argument that led to gunshots being fired at Meg's feet. Blood was spotted leaking from her foot when she was approached by police that night. Although she reportedly said she cut her foot on glass, Meg eventually confirmed that she was shot.



“The police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Meg wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”



Meg didn't name Tory as the shooter at that time. However, an unnamed source eventually told Page Six that Tory Lanez pulled the trigger after the "Body" rapper was trying to leave his car. He was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle but other charges like felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and personal use of a firearm were added in October 2020 . It took Megan nearly two years to be able to speak openly about what happened that night . She detailed the moment when Lanez allegedly fired his gun at her and said "Dance b***h."



Opening statements and testimony for the trial are expected to begin on Dec. 12.

