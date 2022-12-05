Read full article on original website
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Bill Belichick won’t explain why he feels ‘good’ about Patriots offensive system
On Tuesday, Bill Belichick said he felt good about the offensive system that the Patriots have in place. That included the offensive staff. The Patriots offense is tied for 19th in scoring. They’re ranked 24th in yards, 25th in interception rate and sack rate. The group is 28th in first downs per game. They’re 25th in the league in yards per carry and 20th in passing yards per contest. Their 36.18% third down conversion rate is 25th. They’re scoring touchdowns in just 37.5% of their red zone opportunities and that’s tied for last.
Should the NFC fear Brady, Bucs after late 4th quarter win over Saints in Wk 13? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Nick weighs in on Tom Brady’s performance vs. the Saints and explains the Bucs are guaranteed to be in the playoffs after the win. Broussard explains the Bucs should have lost the game but despite the odds came away with a win.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
One of the greatest Bulldogs to ever do it. Champ Bailey played the game the right way
College football is under duress these days with all the transferring in a free agent world nobody could have predicted along with a grab for money which is stressing a wonderful system. In the beginning it was an opportunity to obtain a degree by playing a sport. What a sensational...
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
Rift between Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson was apparent before firing
With the Tennessee Titans firing now-former general manager Jon Robinson and reportedly expected to give head coach Mike Vrabel more power, it’s clear the two weren’t on the same page. But there were signs that was the case long before what happened on Tuesday. The first sign was...
Albert Breer believes Bill O'Brien is 'interested' in returning to Patriots
Bill O’Brien might indeed be “interested” in coming back to rescue the New England Patriots’ offense, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
Bill Belichick pushes back on Kendrick Bourne's postgame comments
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say in regards to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s comments, following Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver called out the team’s playcalling on third downs and suggested the team needed to “scheme better” in games. It’s no surprise considering the Patriots went 3-for-12 on third downs, as the offense struggled to get into a rhythm. Bourne had one catch for 15 yards in Thursday’s game.
Bills QB Josh Allen headlines Broussard's Under Duress List in Week 14 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard is joined by Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Geoff Schwartz to reveal Broussard’s Under Duress List entering Week 14 in the NFL. Broussard nominates Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and San Francisco QB Brock Purdy. Nick Wright adds Russell Wilson, Geoff Schwartz adds Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley and Kevin Wildes adds Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
