Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,
Spain sidesteps the euro to launch its own wCBDC trial program
Wholesale CBDCs are a digital representation of fiat currencies hosted on a distributed ledger network that are exclusively...
Credit Suisse raises 2.24 billion Swiss francs in second part of capital hike
ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Thursday announced the final result of its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.25 billion) capital raise, saying 98.2% of shareholder rights to buy stock at a discount had been taken up in the second part of the fundraising. Switzerland's second biggest bank...
Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together. This saw prices for a single bulb rise to more than 100 times the average annual income at the time before the bubble burst in 1637, causing banks to fail and people to lose their life savings.
FTSE 100 up as financials gain on UK's move to reform sector
Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday as financial stocks rose on a government move to overhaul the sector and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and the domestically focused...
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100
Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Grayscale DeFi fund now available to public investors as GBTC hits a record low discount
The Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund (DeFi Fund) began trading on OTC Markets under the symbol DEFG on Friday,
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
U.S. banking regulator urges cautious approach to cryptocurrencies
"The OCC continues to approach crypto-asset products, services, and activities cautiously for a variety of reasons," the report...
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU's securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
What it will take for the United States to survive; buy gold and silver
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeffrey Christian speaks about the massive U.S. federal deficits and debt, and what is needed to fix the country. He speaks of past periods when the U.S. was pulled back from equally dire economic conditions. He then discusses recent gold and silver developments, including a prohibition coming on U.S. banks trading gold with the Central Bank of Russia, where the silver that has left London depositories really has gone, and November reductions in London gold and silver deposits.
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 bln of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks...
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank, announces soulbound token trial
SBTs were first proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a form of digital identity token that can...
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Bitcoin Dec. 9 daily chart alert - Waiting for a price breakout
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
"Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets," they...
