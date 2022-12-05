Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Three actors take on all roles in new QC ‘Christmas Carol’
One of the most iconic holiday stories — Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — will get a new version, performed by just three actors at Davenport’s Mockingbird on Main, opening Friday, Dec. 9. It’s radio station KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas...
ourquadcities.com
Travel back in time for a Victorian Christmas walk
Take a walk back into history with the sights and sounds of a Victorian holiday celebration! Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce visited Local 4 to tell us all about the upcoming Victorian Walk Throwback Christmas Walk. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Nearing 50 years as a crossing guard in Moline
A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career. Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path. For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from...
ourquadcities.com
Ducky’s in Andalusia to host Habitat benefit
Ducky’s Lagoon (on Illinois 92 in Andalusia) will host a benefit for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022. The Red Solo Cup Party will support Habitat for Humanity — cost per cup is $5, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes, according to a Thursday release from Habitat. Specials will be going on all day; door prize drawings will start at 6 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Queen tribute coming to Adler next fall
Thirty-one years after the death of rock superstar Freddie Mercury (at age 45), fans continue to flock to Queen tribute bands and another one is coming to the Quad Cities next year. Killer Queen — featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury — will take the stage at Adler Theatre on...
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
ourquadcities.com
Helen Dismer celebrates her 100th birthday
A group of people celebrated a very special birthday on Saturday. Helen Dismer turned 100 years old on Wednesday and plenty showed up for her 100th birthday party Saturday at First Covenant Church in Moline. They had all the classic party items including cake, balloons and lots of laughs to...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
ourquadcities.com
Residents can compete in lighting contest
Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
ourquadcities.com
HDC honors participants, staff
The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its annual Recognition Dinner honored participants, staff, and supporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Achievement Awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary...
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
ourquadcities.com
Eric Trimble named to national funeral board
Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police Association to host Christmas toy drive to support Family Resources Inc.
The Davenport Police Association is hosting its annual toy drive to help ensure area youth won’t have a blue Christmas. Sgt. Kris Mayer dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about the 20th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to support Family Resources Inc. For more, information, click here.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
