ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
RED WING, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy