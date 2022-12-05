ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why We Must Hold Factory Farming Accountable for Deforestation and Pollution, According to New Research

For a while now, the evidence has been clear: The factory farming industry has an immense impact on the environment. And now, a new report shows why this ecologically-destructive industry’s environmental footprint has failed to improve — because some of the industry’s biggest suppliers are making no efforts to reduce the risks associated with industrially farming animals for meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.
"Third Act" Rallies People 60 and Up to Take Climate Action

Greta Thunberg taught the people of the world that “you are never too small to make a difference” — and Bill McKibben aims to teach the rest of us that you are never too old to make a difference. The environmentalist is the founder of the climate change organization Third Act, which brings together Americans ages 60 and above, and gets them involved in climate action.
