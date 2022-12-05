ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
Frank J. Kozielski

Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out

Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths

READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck

BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
BETHLEHEM, PA

