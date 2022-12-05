Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck
BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Metal Works project expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the city’s core
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core. Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project. "It was actually one of the last votes that I took in...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate home of missing Sellersville woman as husband reportedly taken into custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - "When you hear someone has gone missing in a quiet town like ours, you panic," said neighbor Carla Anderson. We may be one step closer to hearing what happened to a missing Bucks County woman. 55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
